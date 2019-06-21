Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Centurion (https://CenturionLG.com) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a bespoke training programme on transparency and good governance for South Sudan’s oil industry and companies.

This training will serve as a pilot programme before being expanded to the rest of Africa’s key oil growth markets such as Equatorial Guinea, Senegal and Ghana. It will be offered to both national companies and the private sector.

“Transparency and good governance are not only pillars of a performing and efficient business, they are also central in building investors’ confidence, attracting capital and signing solid joint-venture deals and partnerships,” explained NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion. “Complying with the latest international standards and best practices in terms of good governance will make oil companies more competitive on the regional and international stage.”

The programme has been developed by Centurion’s team of attorneys in cooperation with leading African and international experts in the domain. It will be delivered as part of the company’s growing social responsibility programme, which will also see the organization in Juba in the coming month of the workshop on domestic capacity building.

