On the eve of the presidential election in Mauritania, the Secretary-General encourages the Mauritanian people to exercise their right to vote. This election is an important step in the country’s democratic process.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful and credible manner. He further urges them to resolve any disputes that may arise through established legal channels.

