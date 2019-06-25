Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

All is set for the historic bilateral Women’s Under-20 Rugby Series between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Prince Edward School in Harare tomorrow.

The series features two main matches on the 26th and 29th of June between the two sides, the first ever women’s international tournament at under-20 level in Africa.

A large proportion of the Zimbabwean team members returned victorious after they were ranked second at the Under-18 Girls edition of the 2019 South African Youth Weeks.

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Women Under-20 captain Milanda Tinarwo who was part of that squad says the team is raring to go.

“I would like to thank the organisers for this opportunity to play, we are very excited about tomorrow’s game and we hope we have a good series,” said Tinarwo.

Visiting Captain Tyler-Jane Coleman shared the same sentiments and promised a thrilling rugby weekend.

“The team is really looking forward to the match tomorrow, we have been preparing and I must that we have to back home with something. We came here and we are going to put up a war.

“We have been wanting international games, we finally got one and we will make the most of it,” said Coleman.

The two-match series will also showcase local women’s rugby with three curtain raisers that include the Harare Provincial derby between Old Georgians Women and the Police Defender Queens.

Teams will commemorate the sad passing away of five under-16 girls rugby players from Lesotho who lost their lives in a fatal road accident on their way to Bloemfontein on Saturday 22nd June.

Matches:

Wednesday 26 June 2019:

Vainona High School v Roosevelt High School – 11:00 hrs

Zimbabwe U20 v South Africa U20 – 15:30 hrs

Saturday 29 June 2019:

Girls High School v Goromonzi – 11:00 hrs

Police Women v Old Georgians Women – 13:00 hrs

Zimbabwe U20 v South Africa U20 – 15:30 hrs

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo