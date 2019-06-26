Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Equatorial Guinea Ronda has received great interest from public and private Chinese companies to invest in Equatorial Guinea and explore opportunities in oil & gas and minerals at the upcoming EG Ronda Licensing Round meetings in Beijing organized by the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org).

The Chamber will be hosting the 2-day investor forum at the Kempinski Hotel Beijing on July 2nd and 3rd, on behalf of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea. The biggest names amongst the Chinese energy industry are confirmed to attend, including companies such as PowerChina Group, Sinochem, ENN Group, CCCC, CMEC, China Minmetals Corp, China Gas, Beijing Gas, Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group, PetroChina, Sinoenergy, CNOOC etc.

“We look forward to welcoming Chinese and global stakeholders at the EG Ronda forum in China. This is going to start our drive to build a successful and profitable mining sector as we have done with oil and gas,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons who will be in Beijing next week with his delegation of senior officials. “Our mining, oil and gas industry has one thing that foreign investor treasure which is certainty in the policies and regulations thanks to the leadership of the President. Operating for years with a predictable and reliable framework has made our country competitive and we are going to develop our oil, gas and mining resources to benefit investors and our people,” added the Minister.

The EG Ronda Licensing Round Roadshow 2019 in Beijing will be showcasing the 27 oil & gas blocks on offer under the country’s 2019 oil & gas licensing round, and promote the high-potential that Equatorial Guinea has in minerals such as gold, diamonds, bauxite and iron ore. H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima will notably be accompanied by the Director General of Hydrocarbons and the Director General of Minerals and Quarry, and hold several private meetings with Chinese investors.

“Equatorial Guinea has improved its mining and oil and gas policies to reflect the best international practices, as well as improving legal certainty for investors. It is no secret why there is a lot of interest from investors towards our Beijing forum. The Chamber believes this will help attract more investments and jobs for to Equatorial Guinea. We expect Equatorial Guinea’s strategy of outreach and engagement with global markets to result in very successful licensing rounds this year,” said Mickaël Vogel, Director of Strategy at the Chamber.

Media Contact: African Energy Chamber

