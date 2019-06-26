Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Association Council will discuss the reinvigoration of relations between the EU and Morocco. In its conclusions of 20 June 2019, the European Council welcomed the renewed impetus given to EU-Morocco relations.

The meeting will be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini. Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will lead the Moroccan delegation.

The Association Council will address the EU-Moroccan partnership's priorities and themes for 2019-2020 and the future of the bilateral relations, including aspects such as economic and trade relations and questions relating to mobility and migration.

Combating climate change and cooperation on environmental issues will also be on the agenda, as will strengthening regional and Euro-African cooperation.

The High Representative, Federica Mogherini, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, will also discuss regional and international policy issues.

