On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on your 59th anniversary of independence.

The peaceful 2019 Presidential election marked a seminal moment in your country’s democracy. We value the work our governments have done together from expanding economic opportunities to improving health care, especially in the areas of plague and malaria mitigation and treatment.

The United States looks forward to continued cooperation to advance sustainable economic and social development for the Malagasy people, and to strengthening our partnership in the years to come.

