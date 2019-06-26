Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 24 June 2019, the Deputy Secretary-General met with H. E. Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Deputy Secretary-General thanked the Vice President for the visit, conveyed the Secretary-General’s greetings and expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration between the United Nations and Nigeria.

The Deputy Secretary-General and the Vice President exchanged views on the strengthening of the solid relations between the United Nations and Nigeria on issues ranging from sustainable development, sustaining peace, preventing crisis, addressing violent extremism and other challenges especially across the Sahel, and West Africa.

