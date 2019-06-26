Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The recently announced re-introduction of the Victoria Cup will certainly raise the standards of rugby in Zambia, this comes from the footage of the game between Neighbors Kenya and Uganda who faced off in Nairobi on the weekend of Saturday 22nd June, 2019. The two Nations have been playing against each other in a 2 leg Tournament called the Elgon Cup.

On the other hand, Zambia and Zimbabwe have also been playing against each other for some time in the Battle of the Zambezi, which sees one nation host the other each year. As Zimbabwe announce its Team for the first round of the games to be played on 13th July, 2019 at a venue to be announced, the Zambia Rugby Union has also been working behind the scenes to ensure a smooth ending of the 2019 Local Rugby League while also putting logistics together for the trip across the border.

The Technical Bench has already identified players to be called into residential camp immediately after the League Final game set for Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe on Saturday 6th July, 2019.

“We are planning to take our under 20 boys, our Women's Team and obviously the Senior National Team on this annual Cross-Border Tournament to be played in Zimbabwe.

The Victoria Cup fixtures are as follows….

1. 22 June. Kenya vs Uganda

2. TBC. Kenya vs Zimbabwe

3. 13th July. Zimbabwe vs Zambia

4. 13th July. Uganda vs Kenya

5. 27th July. Zambia vs Kenya

6. 27th July. Uganda vs Zimbabwe

7. 10th August. Uganda vs Zambia

8. 17th August. Kenya vs Zambia

9. 24th August. Zimbabwe vs Uganda

10. 31th August. Zambia vs Uganda

11. 14th September. Zambia vs Zimbabwe

Media Contact: [email protected]