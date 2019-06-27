Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer my warm congratulations and best wishes to the people and Government of Djibouti as you celebrate the 42nd anniversary of your independence.

The partnership our two countries share benefits our peoples and the broader region, underpinning peaceful development. Even as the Horn of Africa faces significant challenges, I appreciate the role Djibouti has played in supporting peace and prosperity. I congratulate you on this day and look forward to our continued collaboration.

