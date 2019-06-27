Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 26th June 2019, Mr. Ayman Amin Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, has attended the IDFC Steering Group meeting. The meeting was hosted by the Moroccan Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG Group) in Morocco’s economic capital, Casablanca.

Mr. Ayman Sejiny delivered opening remarks and expressed his high expectations for the IDFC's role to promote global policy dialog and multilateral cooperation. The CEO of ICD (ICD-PS.org) pointed out that IDFC has a great potential to enhance co-offerings through advisory, debt capital markets products, blended and co-financing opportunities among its member institutions to mobilize larger capital towards the SDG-related financing gap. “ICD, with its new Global Private Sector Platform, can facilitate the direct access of IDFC members to development finance space and I invite all IDFC members to join and benefit from the platform” said Mr. Sejiny, the CEO of ICD.

The IDFC Steering Group is comprised of the Club’s Chairperson and Vice-Chairpersons. The Steering Group, elected from the IDFC Members for two-year periods, meets regularly to discuss and propose new strategic priorities of the club, to prepare the upcoming IDFC Annual Meeting and overview any other business. ICD has become a member of the IDFC since 2015 and currently Mr. Ayman Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, serves as a vice-chair of the Steering Group of the IDFC. ICD is leading the IDFC’s working group on “Blended Finance”, which aims at standardization of our blended finance approaches and conduct some joint projects in member countries. ICD also actively contributes to the other working groups and networks of the IDFC, such as “Cooperation for Development”, “Chief Economists”, “Sustainable Urban Development”, “Gender”, “Refugees”, “Climate Change Financing” and etc.

