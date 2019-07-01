Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UK aims to strengthen DRC democracy, through supporting technical capacity of democratic institutions to support the formulation and delivery of effective laws and policies.

2019/20 Programme

The target thematic area for this programme in DRC in 2019/20 is to support the capacity of DRC parliamentary institutions to formulate and implement laws, and constructively debate policies that seek to deliver for the Congolese people.

We are particularly interested in bids that include elements focussing on some or all of the following: capacity-building for permanent staff workforces of parliamentary structures; support for procedural development of laws; support for evidence-based policy making and parliamentary scrutiny; support for implementation of laws; support for civil society inclusion in parliamentary processes; parliamentary projects with a focus on human rights and gender equality.

We welcome bids for projects of $10,000 – $154,500.

How to bid

Applicants are invited to submit a project proposal and Activity Based Budget in English and send them electronically to [email protected] copying [email protected]

Please include ‘DRC: Human Rights and Democracy’ in the subject field. The deadline for submitting concept bids is 17.00 (GMT) 22nd July 2019.

Selection Criteria

Please consider the below tips when designing your project:

• Projects should aim to start in late July 2019 and end in February 2019

• Projects should plan to spend 90% by the end of December 2019

• Payments are normally made quarterly. Payments are made after the completion of project activities. Advance payments are not usually possible.

• We require monitoring reports, which should include a detailed financial report. At the end of a project, we require a completion report, including a detailed financial report.

• Project bids should ensure that the services are designed and implemented in a manner that respects international human rights norms, considers gender impact and is designed and implemented in accordance with the ‘do no harm’ principle.

• Duty of care for all staff and participants in the engagement activities shall lie with the Supplier.

We are particularly looking for suppliers who can demonstrate:

• A strong track record of successful project delivery in DRC and will be able to draw on previous lessons learned to mitigate against unintended consequences of interventions.

• Active consideration of gender inequality including by ensuring that where possible women are offered places in any training and capacity building activities funded by HMG, and included in training and consultative panels.

Please Note: Due to the volume of bids expected, it is unlikely we will be able to provide feedback on unsuccessful bids.

