Hamad Ghanim Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has presented a copy of his credentials to Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Mauritania.

This came during a meeting held at the minister's office in the capital Nouakchott.

