Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United Nations in South Africa today met with the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, to pave the way forward between the UN and the Government of South Africa to better coordinate their efforts in meeting the goals of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (SDCF). The SDCF is a coordination plan between the government and the UN in South Africa that aligns priorities on achieving the Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the government’s National Development Plan. Noting the importance of the meeting, the head of the UN in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, said “the UN is here to serve the government and the people of South Africa. Our plan is yours and we look to the government to direct us towards the areas on which we need to concentrate.” Minister Mthembu welcomed the enthusiasm shown by the UN representatives present at the meeting while highlighting the critical footprint of the UN across the globe, adding, “We respect the UN and the work that you do all over the world. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and to learn from the wisdom of the UN to better coordinate our work.” South Africa is expected to present a report on the progress the country has made towards achieving the SDGs at the High-Level Political Forum to be held at the UN headquarters from 9-18 July 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Pretoria (UNIC).