The UAE and Uganda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of reinforcing their cooperation in adopting best labour practices.

The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Jannat Ballunzi, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Uganda, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, with the attendance of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations Affairs, and several officials from both sides.

Al Hamli said that the MoU reflects the keenness of the two countries to develop their partnership and cooperate in adopting the best practices in regulating the contractual work of Ugandan employees in the UAE.

He also highlighted the role of the agreement in regulating private recruitment offices in both countries, to ensure transparency and compliance.

Both sides agreed that the recruitment process shall be subject to specific procedures, which will require employers in the UAE to provide Ugandan employees with a detailed work offer containing a complete description of the rights and duties of both parties and the terms and conditions of work. The relevant Ugandan government authority must ensure that workers read and accept the offer before signing.

The agreement also limits the recruitment activities of registered recruitment offices in the UAE and Uganda.

