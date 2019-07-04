Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:

“Canada strongly condemns the airstrike on the migrant and refugee detention centre in Tajoura, Libya, that occurred today. Our thoughts are with the wounded and the families of those killed in this attack.

“Canada calls on all parties to the armed conflict in Libya to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, including ensuring the protection of civilians and allowing safe, rapid, and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need.

“Canada reiterates the call for all parties to implement a ceasefire and work towards political reconciliation in Libya, under UN-led efforts.”

