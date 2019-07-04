Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government of Japan congratulates that the presidential election in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania was peacefully held on June 22 and Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed El Ghazwani was elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Japan is committed to further strengthening friendly and cooperative relations with Mauritania on the basis of good relationship of trust established through bilateral cooperation in areas such as fishery and health.

The Government of Japan also recognizes that Mauritania plays an extremely important role to ensure the stability in the Sahel region and hopes that the incoming President will exercise leadership in the economic and social development of the country as well as in the fight against terrorism so that the peace and prosperity in the region will be enhanced.

