LGBTI Activist and former Director of Out-Right Namibia and coordinator of Diversity Alliance of Namibia, Friedel Dausab will participate in an information visit on the topic of “Equal opportunities in Germany”. In his capacity as Director of Out-Right Namibia he also managed the first LGBTI medical facility.

The visit takes place from 18 to 24 August 2019 in Berlin/Brandenburg and is part of the Visitors Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Chargée d’ Affaires of the Embassy, Ellen Gölz, handed over the letter of invitation on Friday, 5 July 2019.

The themed visit will focus on outlining the development of equal opportunities for women and men in Germany, equality and anti-discrimination policies in this field, as well as the rights of and tolerance for LGBTI and new family models (“marriage for all”). Talks will take place with actors from politics such as the Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid, Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency and civil-society institutions (e.g. Amnesty International, Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany (LSVD) and German Institute for Human Rights) as well as independent research and advisory bodies such as “Alliance against homophobia”.

