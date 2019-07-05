Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Thank you, Mr President,

The UK welcomes Eritrea’s engagement with the UPR process.

We are disappointed that none of our recommendations were supported. We continue to urge the Government of Eritrea to address its National Service and implement a clear, time-bound plan. We also call for the Government to open places of detention to organisations with expertise, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

However, we are encouraged by Eritrea’s support for recommendations from other States concerning the rights to liberty and security of person. We also welcome the Government’s support for recommendations on the right to a fair trial for detainees, efforts aimed to improve the penitentiary system, and protection of detainee rights.

We are further encouraged by Eritrea’s acceptance of recommendations on promoting freedom of religion or belief and the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

We note the limited progress on recommendations made in the 2014 UPR. The UK would welcome discussions on how we can support implementation of recommendations made during this cycle.

Finally, we recognise areas of progress in Eritrea, such as the Government’s efforts to address gender-based violence. However, we continue to urge the Government of Eritrea to address its human rights situation.

Thank you, Mr President.

