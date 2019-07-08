Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Day six of Rwanda Rugby National League 2019 (Seniors) definitely made Lions de Fer RFC the 2nd team in the Central (Kigali) Zone, and the 2nd to qualify for the ½ finals of the National League 2019.

On the last Saturday 7th July 2019, one games played; in Kigali. The game kicked off at 3PM, Lions de Fer RFC played against Kigali Sharks RFC at Red-Cross Ground/Kacyiru in Kigali, Lions de Fer came up with the victory of 19-13. Lions de Fer RFC is definitely the 2nd team in the Zone of Kigali, and the 2nd to qualify for ½ final games of Rwanda Rugby National League 2019.

Meanwhile, Lions de Fer RFC is now waiting for the 1st team in the Southern Region to face in ½ finals. This team will be known after the game of Muhanga Thunders RFC Vs Rusizi Resilience RFC expected on the 3rd August 2019 in Rusizi, because this game’s results will finally determine the first and the second team in the Southern Region.

Whilst the 2nd team in South will face 1000 Hills RFC (the 1st in Kigali) game to be played in Kigali. The first team in south region will host Lions de Fer second team in central region.

Provisionally;

The Central Region

No

Team

Points

1

Thousand Hills RFC

17

2

Lion de Fer RFC

14

3

Kigali Sharks

11

4

Remera Buffaloes

0

Southern Region

No

Team

Points

1

Muhanga Thunders RFC

15

2

Rusizi Resilience RFC

14

3

Kamonyi Puma RFC

6

4

UR Grizzlies RFC

1

