Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Mirko Manzoni of Switzerland as his Personal Envoy for Mozambique. In this role, Mr. Manzoni will provide good offices support in facilitating the dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and RENAMO and towards the signing and subsequent implementation of a peace agreement between the parties.

Mr. Manzoni has more than 20 years of experience in the diplomatic and humanitarian fields. Since 2014, he has served as Ambassador of Switzerland to Mozambique, supporting the peace process between the Government of Mozambique and RENAMO in his capacity as Chief Mediator and President of the International Contact Group since 2017.

Mr. Manzoni has a wealth of experience in providing good offices support and in engaging with Governments and international organizations at the highest level, having previously served with the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Mali and Poland. He has also worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Iraq.

He holds a degree in architecture with an MBA focused on Management and Corporate Finance from HEC Lausanne – School of Business. He is married with two children.

He will assume his assignment upon conclusion of his tenure as Ambassador of Switzerland to Mozambique.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.