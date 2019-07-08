Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, education stakeholders gather in Mogadishu to discuss the progress in the education sector as well as challenges and plans from improving access to quality education and training for Somali children and youth. The two-day workshop brings together federal and state education authorities, donors, implementing partners, civil society and private sector representatives as well as school communities.

This is the fifth comprehensive education sector review organized under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education. The review also aims to assess the progress made towards the implementation of the Education Sector Strategic Plan 2018 to 2020. The plan articulates critical education needs of the country including system development. It serves as the basis of alignment of donor support to the sector.

“Development of our country hinges on the provision of quality education to the population. Our government is committed to ensuring good quality education services reach all Somali children and youth wherever they are, thereby allowing them realize their fullest potential. We extend our gratitude to the Somali people whose resilience enabled schools to run in a challenging context” says Abdullahi Godah Bare, the Federal Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education.

“The education sector in Somalia has evolved over the years with children attending school more than doubling over the last decade; increased number of schools under direct management of the government; administration of common secondary examinations, roll-out of national curriculum among other gains” says EU Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga Martinez. As the donor community, we assure you of our continued support to the education sector. We are well aware the role education plays in poverty alleviation, social inclusion and gender equality.

Background

The EU support to the education sector in Somalia follows a Sector Wide Approach (SWAP), addressing priorities articulated by the education authorities in their strategic plans. Current support worth 60 million Euros is mainly targeted at strengthening education systems for the delivery of good-quality education. These interventions promote the provision of primary and secondary education, higher education, enhancing the capacity of teaching staff and education administrations, curriculum implementation and holding centralised examinations. In addition, the EU supports payment of teacher salaries through country systems. The EU also contributes to the Global Partnership for Education which has significant investments in Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Commission.