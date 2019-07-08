Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Zambia Women's Rugby National Team has been in preparation for the game against Zimbabwe set for the Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare on Saturday 13th July, 2019.
Team Manager Miyoba Hangala announced the team on Monday 07th July and said the following had made the Provisional Squad.
1. Martha Banda
2. Yvonne Mulenga
3. Natasha Musonda
4. Rennie Suzi Wilima
5. Evelyn Kamoha
6. Loveness Nakamba
7. Mutale Nkweto
8. Bwalya Chibomba
9. Shirley Mwami
10. Febby Milimo
11. Milika Banda
12. Susan Kampamba
13. Mary Lyamba
14. Mary Phiri
15. Bertha Chanda
16. Prisca Samutela
17. Martha Musonda
18. Natasha Katambo
19. Veronica Lungu
20. Gladys Kabamba
21. Jane Malise
22. Maggie Chama
23. Misozi Kasonka
24. Maggie Kasonka
25. Mildred Musonda
Hangala reviewed that the girls are in high spirits and are excitedly looking forward to the repeat of last year's encounter in which they beat Zimbabwe in a tough game played at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira, Zambia.
