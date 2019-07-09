Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

1. The theme of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) to be held from 28th to 30th August 2019 has been decided as follows:

Advancing Africa's Development through People, Technology and Innovation

2. This theme matches Japan's strengths such as human resource development as well as science, technology and innovation. Under this theme, Japan intends to strongly boost Africa's development through assistance that is unique to Japan.

3. Through this theme, Japan hopes that there will be a growing interest in Africa and TICAD 7 both domestically and internationally.

