Mr Nicholas Woolley has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia in succession to Mr Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE. Mr Woolley will take up his appointment in August 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nicholas Kerrison Woolley

Married to: Deborah Jane Sidwell

Children: Two

2016 to Present

Democratic Republic of the Congo (also Republic of Congo, Central African Republic), Deputy Head of Mission

2014 to 2016

Islamabad, Head of Conflict and Joint Programmes

2013 to 2014

Kabul, Head of Reconciliation and External Politics

2010 to 2013

National Security Secretariat (Cabinet Office), Head of Middle East and North Africa section

2009

New York, Desk Officer for Middle East, UK Permanent Representation to the United Nations

2006 to 2009

Brussels, Desk Officer for Middle East and North Africa, UK Permanent Representation to the European Union

2005 to 2006

Brussels, National Expert in Cabinet of the European Commissioner for External Relations

2006

Joined FCO

2004 to 2005

Ministry of Justice, various roles including Family Justice policy lead for High Court reform

2003

Adventure Tour Leader, Explore Worldwide

2000 to 2002

English Teacher, Japan (JET Programme)

