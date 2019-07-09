Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The meeting of the high-level political forum (HLPF) on sustainable development kicks off in New York today to evaluate global efforts to achieve the SDGs that focus on quality education, decent work, equality, climate change, justice and partnerships.

At least 47 countries are ready to take the stage to present their efforts in implementing the SDGs at the meeting convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The meeting runs from Tuesday, 9 July, to Thursday, 18 July 2019, including a three-day ministerial meeting of the forum from Tuesday, 16 July, to Thursday, 18 July 2019.

The HLPF theme for 2019 is; “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”.

“We are excited about the meeting, especially as it comes four years into the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The HLPF is integral to all that we are doing in implementing the agenda. It gives us opportunities to share and learn from others as we take stock of where we have come from and where we are going,” said Mr. Oliver Chinganya, ECA’s Director of the African Centre for Statistics, also OIC of the Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resource Management Division.

SDGs are a global agenda adopted by countries in 2015 with a vision of ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The 17 SDGs and 169 targets are part of the 2030 Agenda which recognizes “that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.”

The set of goals to be reviewed in depth during the 2019 HLPF are:

Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries

Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts

Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

A thousand participants from around the globe are expected to attend this year’s HLPF.

