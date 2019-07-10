Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The new Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations (Vienna), Azzeddine Farhane, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Farhane, has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to Vietnam (2016 – 2019); General Director of the United Nations and International Organizations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2006 – 2016); Minister Plenipotentiary, Head of United Nations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2006 – 2009); Chargé d'Affaires to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland (2005 – 2006); Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva, Switzerland (2004 – 2005); Counselor in charge of Disarmament, Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues at the Permanent Mission in Geneva, Switzerland (2002 – 2004); Head of Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2001 – 2002); Counselor at the Moroccan Embassy, The Hague, Netherlands (1999 – 2000); First Secretary in charge of Multilateral Issues at the Embassy, The Hague, Netherland (1994 – 1999); Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Division of Press and Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (1990 – 1994).

Mr. Farhane holds a PhD in Political Science from the Hassan II University of Casablanca, Morocco, Postgraduate Diplomas in International Relations and in Political Science, from the Hassan II University of Casablanca, Morocco, and a Degree from the Higher Institute of Journalism, Rabat, Morocco.

He is married and has one child.

