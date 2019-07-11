Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Middle East (www.Canon-CNA.com) announces the release of two instant camera printers, the Canon Zoemini S and Canon Zoemini C. Building on the success of the original Canon Zoemini which launched in 2018, the new product range of all-in-one instant camera printers are the perfect pocket-sized companions for encouraging creativity with easy to print, peel-and-stick photos on the go.

Amine Djouahra, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager – B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) commented: “The Canon Zoemini S is ideal for those wanting to capture, print and share their holiday adventures, a spontaneous selfie, photos with friends or an Instagram-worthy plate of food. Consisting of an eight-megapixel camera, front-mounted mirror, ring-light and remote shutter capability, the Canon Zoemini S is easy to use and will ensure its users are ready to take the perfect selfie in an instant.”

The Canon Zoemini S comes in three stylish finishes; rose gold, matte black and pearl white and fits seamlessly into the palm of a hand, pocket or backpack for exceptional portability.

Whether out shopping with friends, celebrating a birthday party or attending a music festival, Canon Zoemini S and Canon Zoemini C users can shoot and print mini photos in a matter of moments on 2×3-Inch (5 x 7.6cm) Zink™ sticky-backed photo paper. Capturing everyday moments has never been easier or more fun with these compact and lightweight gadgets, so friends can share their stories whenever the mood takes them.

The Canon Zoemini S is supported by the free-to-download Canon Mini Print App (iOS/Android), which enables users to print their images directly from a smart device using Bluetooth® as well as edit from an array of creative filters and frames. Users can also remove the challenge of capturing group selfies, simply by using the Canon Mini Print App’s remote shutter and self-timer function, so no one will be out of shot.

In addition to Instagram and Facebook, the Canon Mini Print app enables users connect with Google Photos and Dropbox, so they can print physical copies of treasured memories while out and about.

For those seeking a streamlined version of the Canon Zoemini S, the Canon Zoemini C is available without the Canon Mini Print App compatibility and packs a five-megapixel camera, a selfie supporting reflective mirror and a Micro SD card slot. The Canon Zoemini C is available in four eye-catching colours; bubble gum pink, bumblebee yellow, mint green and seaside blue for instant keepsakes on the go.

Both the Canon Zoemini S and Canon Zoemini C come with 10 sheets of sticky-backed, smudge and tear-proof Zink™ printing paper, making it easy to print and decorate anything from a bedroom wall to a fridge or smart device. Additional paper is available to purchase in packs of 20 or 50.

For more information or to locate your nearest retail outlet, please visit: En.Canon-cna.com/cameras/zoemini-s/ En.canon-cna.com/cameras/zoemini-c/

Canon Zoemini S: Key Features

Eight-megapixel camera with a Micro SD card slot to capture, print and share from the same device Available in matte black, pearl white and rose gold, this lightweight camera printer is the perfect portable companion and fits easily into a pocket or bag A front-mounted mirror and ring-light ensures selfies are captured spectacularly, while the Canon Mini Print App operates the remote shutter function, simplifying group shots via the self-timer Use Bluetooth® and the Canon Mini Print App to print images from your smart device, with filter and collage options Prints and refills with ink-free Zink™ technology which delivers smudge-proof, tear-proof, water-resistant and sticky-backed photos to print on the move Device comes with 10 sheets of sticky-backed 2×3-inch Zink™ Printing Paper

Canon Zoemini C: Key Features

Five-megapixel camera with a Micro SD card slot to capture, print and export photographs A front-mounted mirror enables users to perfect poses and print their ultimate selfies Available in four vibrant colours, the lightweight and portable Zoemini C is the perfect pocket-sized companion Prints and refills with ink-free Zink™ technology which delivers smudge-proof, tear-proof and water-resistant photos on the move Device comes with 10 sheets of sticky-backed 2×3-inch Zink™ Printing Paper, to print, peel and stick

What’s in the box:

The Canon Zoemini S/C* (available colours detailed above) One pack of Canon Zink™ Photo Paper (10 sheets of Photo Paper and 1 SMART SHEET™) Micro USB charging cable (USB A to Micro) Quick Start Guide Regulation Sheet Wrist strap

About Canon Mini Print App

A mobile device must be connected to the Canon Zoemini Photo Printer via Bluetooth® and the Canon Mini Print App, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with mobile devices running iOS 9.0 or later, and Android devices running Android 4.4 or later.

About Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

For more information, log on to: www.Canon-CNA.com

