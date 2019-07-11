Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Thank you Mr President.

I am delivering this explanation of vote on resolution L.15 on the human rights situation in Eritrea.

At the outset, allow me to welcome the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship between Eritrea and Ethiopia, which we hope will bring stability and prosperity to Eritrea and its neighbors.

I would also like to welcome the engagement of Eritrea with this Council, with OHCHR and with the UPR, which we hope will lead to improvements in the human rights situation in country.

And we hope that this resolution will be adopted with strong support.

To be clear it is: a technical resolution; a streamlined, focused and forward looking resolution; a resolution that aims to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur.

We sincerely believe that this resolution, and the Special Rapporteur, can help translate our collective hope – and Eritrea’s stated political will – into real improvements for the human rights of the people of Eritrea.

So that Eritreans no longer leave their country to escape indefinite national service, arbitrary arrest or detention.

So that all Eritreans can enjoy freedom of expression, religion and peaceful assembly.

So that there will be an independent judiciary to enable the rule of law.

Moreover, we strongly believe that membership of this Council comes with a responsibility to uphold the highest standard in the promotion and respect of human rights.

We hope that Eritrea will seize this opportunity to engage with this forward-looking, item 2 resolution, that could help them deliver our collective vision and their responsibility.

This is why the UK will vote in favour of this resolution.

We hope that other delegations will do so too.

Thank you, Mr President.

