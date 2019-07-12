Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

English Access Microscholarship Program Alumni Conference will take place from July 13 – 14, 2019 in Addis Ababa

The English Access Microscholarship Program Alumni Conference will bring together more than 180 English Access Microscholarship alumni and current students from eight cities in Ethiopia. The conference provides an opportunity to evaluate Ethiopia’s Access program, to have alumni and students share their success stories, and to engage in English language learning activities.

The English Access Microscholarship Program is funded by the U.S. government and implemented by U.S. Embassies. Since its inception in 2004, more than 100,000 students in more than 85 countries have participated in the Access Program. The Access Program provides a foundation of English language skills to talented young people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds through after-school classes and activities. Through these scholarships, participants gain English skills that may lead to better jobs and educational opportunities, and the ability to compete for and participate in future exchanges. The Access Program was established in 2008 in Ethiopia. Since then, over 1,000 youths have participated in the program.

You are cordially invited to cover the opening of the annual conference at:

Venue: Magnolia Hotel

Time: Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 8:30 am

Please RSVP Zelalem Befekadu

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.