Rugby fans across the world will have a chance to watch live and stream, for free, the Battle of Zambezi, an epic clash between Zimbabwe and Zambia in both teams’ opening fixture in the Victoria Cup at the Machinery Exchange Stadium, Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union has partnered with Sand Sport Live, a regional sports and television production house to stream the much anticipated match live on their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sandsportlive/

The world will marvel at school boys curtain raiser match between St Georges College and Churchill High School.

Sand Sport Live Managing Director says the online channel is relentless in beaming Zimbabwean rugby prowess to the digital space.

“Sand Sport Live is excited to be working with Zimbabwe Rugby Union for the Victoria Cup along with our continuation of covering school boy rugby.

This weekend will be bumper for viewers as we will live stream on our channel the school’s boys curtain raiser between St Georges and Churchill High School as well as the Victoria Cup game Zimbabwe versus Zambia.

Sand Sport endeavors to strengthen relationships with the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, recently we covered the Women’s Under-20 against South Africa and hat went on well – School boy rugby and we are setting our eyes further on club rugby,” said Viljoen.

Fixtures

Zimbabwe Women v Zambia Women: 11:20 hrs

St Georges College v Churchill High School: 13:00 hrs (Streaming live)

Zimbabwe v Zambia: 15:30 hrs (Streaming live)

