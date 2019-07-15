Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

TECNO (www.Tecno-Mobile.com) SPARK 3, a smartphone model by TECNO, a global premier mobile phone brand, has been awarded as the smartphone brand of the year at the 2019 edition of the Africa Information Technology & Telecoms Awards (AITTA).

AITTA recognises customer service, innovation and excellence in Africa Telecom and Information Technology industry. The reputable awards now in its third year and has been acclaimed as one of the most prestigious and biggest platform recognising excellence and innovation in the African telecoms and technology industry.

TECNO SPARK 3 was awarded as the phone of the year as a result of its cutting edge features as well as its outing market outing positive reception of the TECNO brand loyals and customers. This is the only smartphone recognized by AITTA this year. As one of the most remarkable devices to “light up” the photos, SPARK 3 have been upgraded by AI technology to furthermore advanced the camera features to be available in Africa, middle-east and Southeast Asia market.

Starting their business from the Africa market in 2006, TECNO has been Africa’s leading smartphone brand and was the first dual-SIM handset supplier to the African continent, which boosted an astonishing 53% of all Smartphone sales in Africa in the year 2011. Focusing on providing high performance and cutting edge smartphone that use the latest technology and at sweet price point, TECNO smartphones have become incredibly popular throughout Africa due to the exceptional value-for-money they offer.

TRANSSION, TECNO Mobile ’s parent company, its brand portfolio comprises leading mobile phone brands in emerging markets. In 2018, TRANSSION sold 124 million mobile phones globally. IDC figures for 2018 show that TRANSSION ranks 4th in global mobile phone brands and holds the largest market share in Africa. Their global sales network covers more than 70 countries in emerging markets including Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh to name a few.

