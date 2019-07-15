Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, students at Zagazig University have additional resources to prepare for and find jobs after they graduate. Zagazig University inaugurated three Centers for Career Development through a partnership between the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Higher Education, and the American University in Cairo. These Centers will have dedicated resources to offer students a chance to explore paths to successful careers in established industries, to improve their skills, and to network with Egypt’s leading companies.

“By 2021 about 1 million students will have access to career services at universities in Upper Egypt, Cairo, and in the Delta Region,” said USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin. “Access to such services will help graduates find jobs faster, which will lead to a lower unemployment rate and a highly-skilled workforce, guiding Egypt on its path to self- reliance.”

The Centers for Career Development at Zagazig University are three of 20 career centers total to be launched through the USAID-led partnership. These new centers provide students with career mentoring and training in skills including leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship to increase their chances for employment. Students and alumni also benefit from networking resources and linkages between universities and the private sector.

