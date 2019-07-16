Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On July 13 2019, the national day of France was celebrated in the gardens of the Residence of France in Accra. The Ambassador, Anne Sophie Avé welcomed members of the political community, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps in Accra, many local personalities and the French community in Ghana.

The Ghanaian Government was represented by H.E Cynthia Mamle Morrison, responsible for the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs. Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé and the Minister both delivered a warm speech on the Franco-Ghanaian friendship and spoke at length about the recent visit of President Akufo-Addo to France. The festivities then began with an acrobatic performance by “The Ghana Flying Stars” and a breath-taking fireworks display.

The celebration took place in a friendly atmosphere, for a precious moment of sharing between our two French and Ghanaian communities. A very beautiful celebration!

Many thanks to the sponsors who supported us to make this event a success: Pernod Ricard, Société Générale Ghana, Bolloré Transport & Logistics, CFAO Motors, Eiffage, Touton, EDF, MPS, Total, CMA CGM, Golden Exotics Ltd., GREL, Koala Supermakets, L’Oreal, Colas Rail, Decathlon Ghana and Imexco Ghana Ltd.

