Upon the initiative of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, Italy pledged a further financial contribution of €300,000 at the Geneva Donor Conference to support the healthcare operations (medical treatment, immunisation and burials in “sanitised” conditions) carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the North Kivu and Ituri regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The contribution assures continuity to the response of Italy’s Cooperation service ever since the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic in July of last year.

