Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, Special Envoy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, called on His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros, this evening.

At the meeting held in Moroni, Minister Shahid extended warm greetings from President Solih, and presented a letter to President Assoumani from President Solih. During the call, Minister Shahid and President Assoumani discussed avenues to further strengthen the relationship between Maldives and Comoros.

The Minister was accompanied at the call by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Development, His Excellency Ahmed Mahloof.

During his visit to Comoros, Minister Shahid also met with His Excellency Mohamed El-Almine Souef, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Union of Comoros, and Her Excellency Ladaenti Houmadi, Minister of Youth, Employment, Occupational Integration, Culture and Sports of the Union of Comoros.

Foreign Minister Shahid is visiting Comoros as part of his current tour as the Special Envoy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, to seek support for the Maldives’ bid to host the Indian Ocean Island Games 2023.

