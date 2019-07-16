Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As the Special Envoy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid, called on His Excellency Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development of Mauritius, this evening.

At the meeting held in Port Louis, Minister Shahid extended warm greetings from President Solih, and presented a letter to the Prime Minister from President Solih. During the call, Minister Shahid and Prime Minister Jugnauth discussed ways to further enhance the relationship between Maldives and Mauritius, through cooperation in various arenas.

The Minister was accompanied at the call by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Development, His Excellency Ahmed Mahloof.

Foreign Minister Shahid is visiting Mauritius as part of his current tour as the Special Envoy of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, to seek support for the Maldives’ bid to host the Indian Ocean Island Games 2023.

