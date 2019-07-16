Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A Turkish Cargo ship on route from Douala to Abidjan was attacked by pirates off the Nigerian coast on the evening of July 13. Pirates have taken hostage some of the Turkish crew members. The ship currently is anchored at the port of Tema (Ghana). Authorities of Nigeria and Ghana have been approached in order to secure the release of the Turkish crew.

The issue is being closely followed by our Ministry and relevant authorities.

