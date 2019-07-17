Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Angolan and Mozambican services companies are answering to Equatorial Guinea’s call to cooperation and will be participating in the Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo on October 1st and 2nd, 2019. The delegation will be led by President of the African Energy Chamber in Angola, Sergio Pugliese.

The growth of Africa’s oil & gas sector presents the continent’s services companies with tremendous opportunities for partnerships and regional expansion. As Africa’s second largest oil producer and thanks to its strong local content efforts, Angola is now home to countless services companies with the necessary capacities to expand across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Angola is known for having strong local services companies,” said Sergio Pugliese. “The growth of our local content is now accelerating thanks to the reforms made by President João Lourenço and his administration. We now have Angolan companies that developed strong capabilities and are ready to expand beyond Angola. They are seeking partnerships and deals with other African and international services and technology companies, to serve both their regional expansion plans but also to further support the growth of the Angolan industry at home. The Oil & Gas Meeting Day provides the perfect platform to seal such deals.”

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/)strongly supports the Oil & Gas Meeting Day, a Year of Energy event organsied by Equatorial Guinea’s National Alliance of Hydrocarbons Service Companies (NAHSCO). Malabo has positioned itself as the hub for services companies to engage in meaningful conversations on how to build the next-generation of African oil & gas leaders and companies. The services industry is a massive job creator and a strong pillar of the global oil & gas industry. As cooperation amongst African oil markets increases, the need for services companies to step up their game and pursue an aggressive outreach has become a necessity.

