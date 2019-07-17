Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In order to strengthen cooperation amongst African companies, encourage the development of a strong African content and promote joint-venture opportunities, Malabo will be hosting the Oil & Gas Meeting Day on October 1-2, 2019.

The summit is part of Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Energy and will focus on exploring opportunities and deals amongst services companies, which are central to the development of strong African capabilities across the oil & gas value-chain.

The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) strongly supports the National Alliance of Hydrocarbons Service Companies (NAHSCO) in the organization of this upcoming Oil & Gas Meeting Day. We invite all our partners, especially national oil companies and public and private services companies, to come to Malabo in October. This will be a key platform for dialogue and deals with international, technology and services companies.

“Equatorial Guinea is rapidly becoming a hub for African service companies, driving a regional approach to local content based on partnerships and oil industry cooperation,” said Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber and CEO of the Centurion Law Group. “The development of a strong African oil services industry is crucial if we want to get value out of our natural resources and create jobs. The way to build African capacities is to work together and create jobs, and we are happy Malabo is bringing everyone together.”

The Oil & Gas Meeting Day will offer the opportunities for African services companies to make deals with regional and international partners and drive global transformations within the oil services industry. More importantly, it will provide a platform to share experiences on local content and advocate for a regionalization of local content development within African oil markets. “With this meeting, African services companies and national oil companies have the chance to not only be part of the game, but change it to their benefits,” added Nj Ayuk.

For more information: http://www.OGMDM.com/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo