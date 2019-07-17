Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Trane® (www.Trane.com), a global provider of indoor comfort systems and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has entered into a new distribution agreement with JMG Limited (www.JMGLimited.com) in Nigeria, that will significantly expand and strengthen the distribution capacity of Trane in Nigeria.

The launch of Trane in Nigeria was at the MEGA CLIMA exhibition, dedicated to the refrigeration, air conditioning, ventilation and heating sector, which took place in the Landmark Exhibition Center in Lagos from the 11th to the 13th of July 2019. JMG Limited and Trane exhibited the Trane brand and conduct a seminar for the professional in the HVAC market.

Under the agreement, JMG Limited will be the Authorized Distributor of Trane residential and light commercial systems in Nigeria through a dedicated team of experienced sales and services engineers. This Distributorship allows JMG Limited to complete its strategic development in the building infrastructure segment in order to offer a One Stop solution to developers from power, electrical products, mobility equipment and now efficient air-conditioning systems.

Mr. Hazem Bouzaiane, Africa Distributor Management Leader, Trane, said “We believe in selecting a Distributor who reflects Trane’s commitment to environmental sustainability with a strong focus on understanding and delivering value to customers, and the region they operate in. We are pleased to begin this journey with JMG Limited and will be very proactive in working with them to deliver the Trane promise of energy efficiency and reliability to the region”.

Mr. Ramzi Dabaghi, Head of Power Solutions & HVAC Division Manager, JMG Limited, said, “The HVAC industry is a very large industry that covers system design, operation and maintenance. Like most industries within the construction business, the HVAC sector has been gradually growing lately, with the end user spending substantial business expansion plans and supporting new enterprises in the industry. Our interest in the HVAC business arises after we have monitored the increasing market trend and identifying the areas/businesses that will benefit from our service. Add to this our concern to reduce energy consumption and to build a healthier environment.

We are quite aware that the success of any business lies in the foundation on which the business is built on, which is why we are confident enough that the JMG Limited – Trane partnership in the HVAC sector will succeed and develop rapidly.

JMG Limited has a dedicated team of professional engineers (Mechanical and Electrical), trained by Trane and specialized in Total engineering solutions and turnkey projects to deliver reliable and immediate results.

Thanks to the vast expertise and experience of our team, our aim is to provide the optimum solution, irrespective of category and scope of supply. We are always committed to provide high reliability with low maintenance, maximum safety and great flexibility. With the expertise and experience of our team and the name Trane and not to forget the quality and innovation of Trane products, we simply offer the best solutions.

We can confidently say that our partnership will definitely be a success story within the HVAC business in Nigeria”.

Media Contact: Name: Jad Moukarim Company: JMG Limited Email: [email protected]

About JMG Limited: JMG Limited (www.JMGLimited.com) is a diversified solution provider with a broad portfolio in power generation, electrical infrastructures, industrial equipment and elevators & escalators. With over 20 years of experience in Nigeria and strong partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands, JMG Limited provides building and infrastructure solutions from Power to Plug. For more information on JMG Limited please visit https://www.JMGLimited.com/trane-hvac

About Ingersoll Rand and Trane: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) (www.IngersollRand.com) is a world leader in creating and sustaining safe, comfortable and efficient environments in commercial, residential and industrial markets. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables, secure homes and commercial properties, and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. For more information, visit www.IngersollRand.com or www.Trane.com

