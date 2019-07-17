Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

UNICEF signed the Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2012 annual work plans worth US$ 49 million (1.4 billion birr) with the Government of Ethiopia under the umbrella of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF 2016-2020). The work plans were signed by H.E. Mr. Admasu Nebebe, State Minister of Finance, Ms. Adele Khodr, UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia and Heads of Regional Bureaus of Finance and Economic Cooperation. UNFPA, represented by Mrs. Bettina Maas, UNFPA Country Representative to Ethiopia also attended the ceremony, as one of the UN agencies signing annual work plans with the Government.

In his remarks, Mr. Admasu Nebebe said as part of the harmonization process of UN delivering as one, the annual workplans of the two UN agencies were developed and signed jointly under the UNDAF this year. He stressed the need for alignment and coordination at all levels among UN agencies to increase efficiency.

Ms. Adele Khodr appreciated the Ministry of Finance and all implementing partners for the collaboration and support provided during the preparation and quality assurance of the work plans.

“Given that children make up half of Ethiopia’s population, with more than 2.6 million children born every year, failing to adequately invest in children now will prevent Ethiopia from developing the human capital base for a prosperous and peaceful future” she added.

The Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2012 (EFY 2012) work plans will be the last work plans of the current UNICEF Country Programme 2016 to 2020. The upcoming Country Programme 2020-2025 will build on the achievements of the ending Country Programme.

The work plans will be implemented by more than 98 Federal and Regional Government Implementing Partners covering 16 programme areas including Health, Nutrition, Sanitation and Hygiene, Water Supply, Learning and Development, Early Warning and Disaster Preparedness, Violence Against Children, Ending Child Marriage and FGM, Birth Registration, Communications, Advocacy and Partnership, Child Rights, Social Policy/Protection, Evidence, Public Finance for Children, Gender, M&E and Coordination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).