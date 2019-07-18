Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“In an age of radical transparency, your internal culture is your brand. Time to take action!” proclaims the headline from Trendwatching.com

The premise is that up until recently most business operated with a black box mentality, expecting outsiders to believe whatever branding the company chose to paint on the outside of the box. “Glass box” thinking is a radical shift towards business transparency, whereby a company’s internal culture and processes are on show for all to see.

The all-revealing glass box

“Once, your internal corporate culture was just that: internal. But now that a business is a glass box, there’s no such thing as an ‘internal’ culture.” Trendwatching.com

Leon Ayo (https://bit.ly/2SqplE3), CEO of Odgers Berndtson in sub-Saharan Africa, recently shared on Bizcommunity that “Today’s brands are under more scrutiny than ever before as the rise of radical transparency has catalysed an irreversible move from an inscrutable black box to an all-revealing glass box model.”

The UK’s University of Law states “In the current age of transparency a positive internal culture of business is vital for growth and positive public image.”

How to showcase internal culture

According to Trendwatching.com in a culture-first approach, examining and improving internal culture and then telling the world via brand stories is the winning strategy to ensuring internal culture and processes become brand assets.

Global consultancy Refinerylab.com adds, “For a company used to competing in the market strictly on price or features, with little internal focus or cohesion, the idea that internal culture and processes are highly visible will be a very new one. But it will be a worthwhile process and add tremendous value if done correctly.”

“Fortune 500 companies lose roughly “$31.5 billion a year by failing to share knowledge,” Pamela Babcock SHRM.org.

Since 2001, Bizcommunity, the indispensable B2B medium, anticipated the role of company culture as intellectual capital. Biz Press Offices are a “glass box” game changer offering a window into 18 industry communities, who daily publish their values, ethos, culture and processes, from Africa to the world.

3 steps towards “glass boxing” your company on Bizcommunity

1. Step 1: Capitalise on culture Make assessing and redefining your company vision, mission statements and core value propositions a priority. 2. Step 2: Leadership Mentor and motivate by clarifying what your company stands for and communicating it internally and externally. Refresh, remind and reset stakeholders and teams to get buy-in to your strategic direction. 3. Step 3: What’s in the box? Maximise the value of these worthwhile cultural initiatives with a Biz Press Office, the essential display case for company ethos and culture, on the indispensable company B2B news medium in Africa.

Help grow the knowledge economy of African business. Join over 400 top companies glass box publishing in 18 industry sectors on Bizcommunity.

Biz Press Office packages have been updated to offer even more exposure for your great brand content.

Fine out more here: https://bit.ly/2PhYQl5

