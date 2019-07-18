Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Economic Commission for African (ECA) and the OCP S.A. (formerly known as the Cherifien Office of Phosphates) signed an MoU aimed at strengthening collaboration on innovations and investments in agriculture using science and technologies. The agreement includes support to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement – AfCFTA and women’s economic empowerment in Africa.

The MOU was signed by the ECA Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe and OCP S.A. Chair and CEO, Mostafa Terrab in New York on the margins of the ongoing High Level Political Forum on Sunday 14 July.

The agreement recognizes that ECA and OCP have a shared vision for Africa’s transformation and prosperity. The MoU provides for continued and strengthening partnership between ECA and OCP in fostering the entire agricultural and business ecosystems in Africa and making more impactful contribution towards attaining sustainable development on the continent.

As a global leader in phosphate products, OCP is a key actor in Africa’s sustainable development and does so by contributing to bolstering the entire African agricultural ecosystem through support to African countries and farmers. The organization supports innovative mechanisms aimed at creating resilient and sustainable agricultural productivity, developing industrial value chains and improving business ecosystems on the continent. It also supports tailored innovative programs and makes substantial investments in economic and social infrastructure for the benefit of various communities and sectors in Africa.

As an African knowledge institution, ECA is dedicated to promoting inclusive and sustainable development in support of accelerating the economic diversification and structural transformation of Africa, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union Agenda 2063. It does so by generating high quality knowledge and applied policy research as well as implementing innovative solutions in key focus areas, including agriculture, digitalization, industrialization, trade, gender and finance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).