Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Education and Technical Education (MOETE), and private sector partners celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of students from Egyptian technical schools’ logistics programs in Ismailia and Port-Said.

“Students participating in this specialization have become technicians with the skills they need to get hired – and immediately contribute to Egypt’s economic growth,” stated USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin. “100% of the graduates are now successfully employed in this sector.”

This new, 3-year technical school degree program was established by USAID and MOETE in 2016 to improve technical secondary education to meet the needs of the market and promote job opportunities for Egypt’s youth. The logistics specialization combines classroom instruction and hands-on, practical experience to produce skilled, job-ready technicians. This initiative is part of USAID’s workforce improvement activity to improve the employability of youth and women while also elevating the quality of the labor force.

Speakers at the graduation ceremony at the Port Fouad Marine Secondary Technical School for Boys included Port Said Governor General Adel Ghadban and Deputy Minister of Education and Technical Education Dr. Mohamed Megahed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy – Cairo.