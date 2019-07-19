Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

EVENT:

Please join us on Tuesday, July 23 2019, at 8:30am EDT for a telephonic press conference with Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs and Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa who will discuss the United States and Ivory Coast co-hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 4-6. The Forum will bring together senior government officials from the United States and 39 sub-Saharan African AGOA-eligible countries to discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation and increase trade between the United States and Africa. The African Union and regional economic communities will also participate.

BACKGROUND:

The theme of this year’s Forum is “AGOA and the Future: Developing a New Trade Paradigm to Guide U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment.” The 2019 Forum will explore how countries can maximize the benefits of AGOA in a rapidly changing economic landscape, and can deepen our trade and investment ties in parallel with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Representatives from the private sector, civil society, and the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) will participate in Forum activities August 4-6.

DETAILS:

Speakers: Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs

Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa

Date: July 23, 2019

Time: 08:30 EDT/12:30 UTC/14:30 SAST

*Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event in your time zone.

Language: English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: On the record

Dial-in Info: To be provided once you RSVP

RSVP: RSVP to Eventbrite

Twitter: #AFHubPress is the hashtag for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

