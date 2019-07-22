Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Mooketsi Kgotlele, former General Secretary of the Botswana Football Association (BFA), guilty of having accepted bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kgotlele were initiated on 6 September 2018 and stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer.

A large-scale investigation, was conducted by FIFA through its competent departments, and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee found that Mr Kgotlele had breached art. 12 (Bribery) of the 2006 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Kgotlele.

Mr Kgotlele was notified of the decision today, the date on which the ban comes into force.

