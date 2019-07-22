Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 4 – 5 September 2019, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) (https://www.KAIPTC.org/), under the Distinguished patronage of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the Chairmanship of HE Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS), will host “The Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum”.

The Federal Government of Germany and the Government of Norway are providing financial support for the delivery of the forum. Billed to be an annual event, the KAPS Forum will bring together political leaders, diplomats and experts to dialogue and share ideas on the most critical evolving peace and security trends on the African continent.

The forum also seeks to deepen collaboration between KAIPTC and international organisations such as the United Nations, African Union, Regional Economic Communities, Governments, development partners, civil society organisations and the business community.

The theme for this maiden edition is ‘Peace Operations in the Context of Violent Extremism in Africa.’

Speaking at the media briefing for the KAPS Forum, H.E. Hans-Helge Sander, Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana noted that; “This Forum will provide an excellent occasion to discuss collective actions on how to strengthen a proactive international and continental effort to prevent and effectively counter violent extremism in Africa”.

The Deputy Ambassador also briefed the media on Germany’s long-standing and strong support to KAIPTC through the provision of Police and Military Advisors as well as a GIZ support mission. “Because of the already existing support the German government offers, we are delighted to support KAIPTC´s maiden edition of the “Kofi Annan Peace and Security” Forum in Accra”, he affirmed.

The Commandant of KAIPTC, AVM Evans noted that “the KAPS Forum is in memory of Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations who dedicated his life to mobilizing political will to address evolving human security threats”.

Commenting on one outstanding feature of the forum, he added that “our forum will be a working forum and we will ensure that when recommendations are made, they are followed through until progress is made”.

The Forum will bring together two hundred high-level delegates including eight former African heads of state and diplomats from governmental and intergovernmental organizations (including the African Union and its Regional Economic Communities, United Nations and European Union). Security professionals and representatives from policy and research think tanks, development partners, training institutions and civil society groups have been invited and are expected to attend the forum.

For further information, please contact the Corporate Affairs Unit of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on +233302-718200 ext 1104/1203 or +233 550 303030. You can find the KAIPTC on facebook and twitter as: @Kaiptcgh. You can further find out more about the KAIPTC on our website: https://www.KAIPTC.org/.

About the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre: The Ghana Ministry of Defence (MoD) established the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) (https://www.KAIPTC.org/) in 1998 and commissioned it in 2004. The purpose was to build upon and share Ghana's five decades of internationally acclaimed experience and competence in peace operations with other states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region and the rest of Africa. This was in recognition of the need for training military, police and civilian men and women to meet the changing demands of multidimensional peace operations. The Centre is one of the three (3) Peacekeeping Training Centres of Excellence mandated by the ECOWAS to offer training in peacekeeping and peace support operations (PSO) in Africa.

The Centre delivers training courses in three thematic areas; Peace Support Operations, Conflict Management and Peace and Security Studies and also runs Masters and PhD programmes in same. The KAIPTC has a world-class research department that undertakes research in the thematic areas in Peace and Security. Located in Accra, Ghana, the KAIPTC is an internationally-recognized institution and has till date trained and tutored over 21,496 participants and students since its inception.

KAIPTC is a gender sensitive organization and committed to gender equality. Following the launch of its Gender policy in 2014, the Centre has mainstreamed gender into its policies and programmes, and integrates same in its focal areas, namely training, research and post-graduate education. The Centre has developed a Sexual Harassment policy and fully oriented employees on same. It has also provided a Nursing and Childcare Centre and instituted a paternity leave policy, all with the aim to create a conducive work environment at KAIPTC.

