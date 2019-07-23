Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

More than 300 delegates of Amnesty International, including members, supporters and different sections of the movement from around the world, will gather in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the annual General Assembly meeting.

The Global Assembly is the highest decision-making gathering of the movement which takes places annually.

The meeting will take stock of the world’s human rights, discuss policy proposals and adopt new policies to guide its future human rights work.

Former Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa, Dikgang Moseneke, a former prisoner of conscience, will deliver the opening key note address on Friday 2 August at Birchwood Hotel, Kempton Park. The Global Assembly is scheduled to take place between 2 and 4 August 2019.

Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo, youth activists fighting to protect the climate, LGBTI rights, refugee rights and the right to protest in countries such as Turkey, Venezuela and Afghanistan, among others, will be available for interviews.

Activists who have been persecuted for their work in countries such as Turkey, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe will also attend the meeting.

Background

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 7 million members and supporters who campaign for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.