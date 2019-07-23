Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA is excited to announce the inaugural FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum (https://www.ForbesAfrica.com/) in association with Mastercard, a Leading Women Summit initiative, to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, on 9 August 2019.

Coinciding with National Women's Day in South Africa, the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum in association with Mastercard will bring together 250 powerful women from across East Africa and will follow in the footsteps of the bigger annual FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, bringing a slice of this sought-after gathering to East Africa.

“The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum will echo the same fervor and sentiment as the flagship Leading Women Summit but in hosting it for the first time in East Africa, what I am very keen on is coming face-to-face with the women who are at the top of their game in this region – the guests and speakers on the day will be luminaries you don’t want to miss meeting,” says Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of FORBES AFRICA and FORBES WOMAN AFRICA.

As an initiative by the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, the full-day, not-to-be-missed event, which will debut in the East African nation, is to be hosted at the Kigali Serena Hotel and will feature some of the exciting content FORBES WOMAN AFRICA has consistently won awards for.

Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Middle East and Africa said: “African women are a force for economic growth and social change, and are playing a critical role in addressing the development challenges faced across the continent. As cultural and social dynamics shift, we are beginning to see an environment where women can flourish, and demonstrate the value they offer to every industry and sector in the economy. We are proud to partner with Forbes Africa and believe that this initiative will help to create opportunities for women to reach their greatest potential.”

The 2019 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit on March 8 saw Supermodel, Philanthropist, Activist and Cultural Innovator Naomi Campbell headline the Durban event, alongside some of the most notable names in business, sports, politics and the arts.

Further details and speaker profiles will soon be revealed in the buildup to the event.

The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum in association with Mastercard will be a by-invitation-only gathering and further information can be obtained by following @LWSummit on Twitter.

The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Regional Forum in association with Mastercard will be managed and produced by ABN Event Productions.

