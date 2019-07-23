Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sent a message conveying felicitations to His Excellency Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Minister’s message reads as follows: “It is my pleasure to extend warm felicitations and good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the joyous occasion of your Revolution Day. Allow me to extend my sincere good wishes and prayers for peace, progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Egypt. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

